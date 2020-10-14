ONTARIO
The fundraiser for Oregonians impacted by wildfires in the Santiam area that was organized by American Legion District 10 was very successful in raising needed supplies and money for fire victims and some of the firefighters, too.
According to an update from Lt. Dan Burks, District 10 commander, the group ran a couple of different fundraisers to accumulate funds, water, food and essentials.
In less than two and a-half weeks, Burks says a total of $4,000, 8,400 bottles of water, 500 pounds of clothing, a trailer load of food and another trailer load of essentials (such as pots, pans, and other eating and cooking essentials, was donated and collected. Myriad individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Western Treasure Valley donated to the cause, he said, including Legion posts from Ontario, Vale, Nyssa, Burns, John Day and Prairie City, Sons of the American Legion from Ontario and the American Legion Auxiliary.
“Due to the generosity of many individuals who donated, and many who donated time and effort to deliver so many items, we believe that we’ve been especially successful in our mission,” Burks says.
He worked with Legionnaires on the ground near the epicenter of those fires to coordinate distribution of the goods through them.
