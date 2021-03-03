WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
For Christians, the Lenten season which leads up to Easter is underway, and typically during this time among things they give up or abstain from is eating meat — unless it is fish — on Fridays.
As such, it is common for Knights of Columbus groups to fry up fish to be served with all the trimmings, which is typically fries and coleslaw. For years, people in the Western Treasure Valley have flocked to those events typically held in Fruitland and Ontario, but in 2020 those meals were disrupted due to the social distancing mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year only one entity will be hosting a local fish fry on Fridays.
The Knights of Columbus from Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland will be serving up all-you-can-eat fish and trimmings each Friday this month, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The church is at 900 N.W. Seventh St. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
As with 2020, the Ontario Knights of Columbus from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will not be holding their weekly meals. A spokesperson from the church confirmed that in a phone call Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.