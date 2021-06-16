John R. “Jack” and Gayle Franklin

John R. “Jack” and Gayle Franklin

John R. “Jack” and Gayle Franklin, of Ontario, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April. The couple were married on April 22, 1961. To celebrate the occasion, an open house with ice cream and cake will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the couple’s residence. For those who need the address, phone (541) 889-6602 or (208) 861-8301. The couple asks that attendees do not bring gifts.

