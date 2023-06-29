Four Rivers welcomes animal expert Corbin Maxey

Animal expert Corbin Maxey shares information about one of the many exotic animals he shares during his animal seminars. Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting Maxey on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 per person.

 Photo courtesy of FRCC Facebook

ONTARIO — On Saturday, the Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting animal expert Corbin Maxey for a two-hour seminar regarding exotic animals starting at 1 p.m., sponsored by the Ontario Kiwanis Club. The cost of the program is $10 per person of all ages with a no-refund policy.

The first 100 people through the door with a purchase of a ticket will receive free lunch from Matsy’s at FRCC, starting at noon.



