Four Rivers welcomes animal expert Corbin Maxey

Animal expert Corbin Maxey shares information about one of the many exotic animals he shares during his animal seminars. Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting Maxey on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 per person.
ONTARIO — On Saturday, the Four Rivers Cultural Center will be hosting animal expert Corbin Maxey for a two-hour seminar regarding exotic animals starting at 1 p.m., sponsored by the Ontario Kiwanis Club. The cost of the program is $10 per person of all ages with a no-refund policy.
The first 100 people through the door with a purchase of a ticket will receive free lunch from Matsy’s at FRCC, starting at noon.
He is a nationally recognized animal expert, YouTuber, and television personality. He is most notable from his YouTube and TikTok channels, where his videos have accumulated nearly two billion views. He also is known for numerous appearances on The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Inside Edition, according to information from eventbrite.com.
From Levi the Iguana to Shere Khan the Albino Python, you’ll get to meet these special friends. The event will include a one-hour performance followed by an hour of getting to interact with Corbin and his animal friends, according to the FRCC Facebook page.
Maxey has been surrounded by wildlife for as long as he can remember. He spent the majority of his childhood in the mountains of southern Idaho where he spent his days observing snakes, lizards, frogs, and toads. He even developed an exotic animal collection, which included his first lizard named “Booger.”
As a result, his passion for all animals influenced his decision to commit his life to them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.