Four Rivers Cultural Center offers free museum days, zumba and more

Four Rivers Cultural Center is offering up free Zumba through mid-August and free museum days once a month in June, July and August with the first free day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ONTARIO — The following is compiled from information submitted from Four Rivers Cultural Center and is about upcoming community programming that will be offered for free.

WHAT: Free museum days

WHEN: June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four Rivers Cultural Center staff are taking their role as stewards of our community’s history seriously by introducing a new program designed to share and celebrate the diverse stories, cultural heritages, and artifacts of more than 100 years of history. Individuals looking for a way to spend the day with the family, might be interested in Discovery Days.

This free activity will take place the first Saturday of June, July and August and will allow families to tour the museum with carefully curated museum guides designed to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

The program is self-run, however staff will provide materials for the self-guided tour upon arrival.

WHAT: Summer Zumba

WHEN: Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 11

The Cultural Center is also offering free Zumba classes for the summer.

Just 30 minutes of exercise per day can help prevent depression, relieve stress, improve brain health and increase the amount of sleep you get per night, according to information from the Cultural Center.

Participants can contact the Cultural Center to register, and are reminded to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as they will be dancing throughout the class.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask when entering and leaving the building, as well as maintaining 6-feet distance between themselves and others.

