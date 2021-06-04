Four Rivers Cultural Center offers free museum days, zumba and more

ONTARIO — The following is compiled from information submitted from Four Rivers Cultural Center and is about upcoming community programming that will be offered for free.
WHAT: Free museum days
WHEN: June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Four Rivers Cultural Center staff are taking their role as stewards of our community’s history seriously by introducing a new program designed to share and celebrate the diverse stories, cultural heritages, and artifacts of more than 100 years of history. Individuals looking for a way to spend the day with the family, might be interested in Discovery Days.
This free activity will take place the first Saturday of June, July and August and will allow families to tour the museum with carefully curated museum guides designed to create a one-of-a-kind experience.
The program is self-run, however staff will provide materials for the self-guided tour upon arrival.
WHAT: Summer Zumba
WHEN: Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 11
The Cultural Center is also offering free Zumba classes for the summer.
Just 30 minutes of exercise per day can help prevent depression, relieve stress, improve brain health and increase the amount of sleep you get per night, according to information from the Cultural Center.
Participants can contact the Cultural Center to register, and are reminded to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as they will be dancing throughout the class.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask when entering and leaving the building, as well as maintaining 6-feet distance between themselves and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.