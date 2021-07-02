Four Rivers Cultural Center kicks off July with free museum day, youth art classes

ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center is offering up an abundance of free activities this month, including a four-week series for youth interested in learning to draw and paint, a free screening of “Tom & Jerry The Movie,” and more. Information follows.
SATURDAY — Take your family on a scavenger huntDiscovery Days is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. This will provide families the opportunity to “explore the museum in scavenger-hunt style. The free museum experience will also be held Aug. 7.
JULY 8-29 — Local artist will teach youth the basicsThe class, From Drawing to Paint, will be taught by artist Gail Greco, who “will take students from the basics of drawing and sketching to painting like Picasso in no time,” according to information from the Cultural Center.
Classes will begin July 8 and continue each Thursday through July 29. There will be time slots for two different age groups. Those ages 9 to 11 will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and those 12 and older will meet from noon to 1 p.m.
Space is limited, so those wishing to participate are encouraged to register as soon as possible. That can be done online at https://bit.ly/4rccDraw2Paint.
JULY 10 — Cat and mouse on the big screenThere also are free matinee movie screenings offered throughout the summer. On July 10 is “Tom & Jerry the Movie,” on Aug. 7 is “The Biggest Little Farm,” and on Aug. 14 is “Reya and the Last Dragon. Movies start at 2 p.m.
Registration is full for the 6-week Restorative Yoga & Sound Bath series that starts July 10 in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, however, there is a waitlist available, on the event’s page at 4rcc.com.
JULY 16 — Popping up at a park near youThe Cultural Center is continuing its its Pop-Up Park campaign, which is complete with family friendly activities, music, fresh popcorn, giant bowling, life-sized tic tac toe, a raffle and other activities. Payette’s Kiwanis Park will host an event on July 16, and the next one will pop up at Lions Park in Ontario on Aug. 20.
JULY 23 — Shadow puppet folkloreFolklore Fridays with Cinder Juan started in June, and will continue through the summer on the fourth Friday of each month. For this month’s activity on July 23, which is open for all ages, attendees will learn about a traditional Mexican tale, “Cinder Juan,” which is similar to “Cinderella.” Additionally, those who go to the event will get to create their own shadow puppets.
JULY 28 — Live After 5 comes backLast, but not least, Live After 5 in the Garden is back, after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are three concerts on tap this year. Food and drink will be available for purchase during the free community concerts, which take place in Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden. Chaz Browne Group will take the stage July 28, followed by Ripple Affect (formerly Simple Ruckus) on Aug. 11 and The Emily Stanton Band on Aug. 25
Ongoing free activities at the Cultural Center include Summer Zumba classes each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Four Rivers Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. For more information, visit www.4rcc.com, phone (541) 889-8191 or email development@4rcc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.