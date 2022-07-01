Forest Service invests $2,085,450 into deferred maintenance projects on Payette National Forest

McCALL — The USDA Forest Service is investing $2,085,450 into 4 projects addressing deferred maintenance on the Payette National Forest in Fiscal Year 2022. These investments are made from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) established by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).
The four projects on the Payette National Forest are:
• Payette Bridge Repairs: To provide safe access, improve overall visitor experience, and improve resource conditions the Payette National Forest will repair three road bridges (Cottonwood, Little Weiser and Four Bit bridges).
• East Fork Trail Complex Deferred Maintenance Project: To improve overall experience and visitor access, this project will reduce deferred maintenance on approximately 50 miles of trails.
• South Fork Salmon River Road Pavement Rehabilitation: This project is necessary to improve access and protect critical Chinook Salmon Habitat in the South Fork Salmon River corridor. The project will provide a pavement leveling course where necessary and a chip seal pavement preservation on the roadway.
• West Zone Campground Reconstruction (Phase 1): To improve visitor services, reduce deferred maintenance, and improve accessibility at Horse Cabin Flat, Huckleberry and Cabin Creek campgrounds, this project will fund survey and design. Phase 2 will implement the design work completed in phase 1.
In addition to the projects listed above and as part of a multi-Forest project with the Boise, Salmon-Challis and Payette National Forests, deferred maintenance on several airstrips that serve the recreating public and Forest Service operations will be accomplished.
The funding authorized by the GAOA serves as a catalyst for rural economic development and employment opportunities through investments in land and water conservation. The investments will enhance recreational access to public lands, conserve working forests vital for local economies, and protect vital watersheds and wildlife habitat. These investments in rural infrastructure and conservation underscore the Forest Service’s commitment to managing public lands for all Americans.
Building on the LRF success the agency saw in FY 2021, the FY 2022 investments provide the Forest Service with an opportunity to address deferred maintenance backlog on four projects. When completed, the projects are expected to address $3,380,270 of deferred maintenance and significantly improve the recreation opportunity and safety for all visitors.
To view all GAOA projects nationally, please view this interactive map: https://tinyurl.com/mvjec36z. For 2021, the Payette National Forest had nine projects selected for GAOA funding, including a variety of deferred maintenance tasks such as road bridge repairs, trail maintenance, campground upgrades, and guard station refurbishment.
For additional details on all Payette National Forest GAOA projects visit: https://bit.ly/3OVP9nN.
For additional information about the Forest Service implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act, visit: https://bit.ly/3OJmD8K.
