I feel fortunate to live in a small town with dark skies at night so I can see the stars. My father built a telescope when I was a child, and we looked at the moons and the planets through it. I still have the eyepiece lens to it. I bought another telescope earlier this year, and one late evening in August, my oldest son, who knows how to align these instruments, as well as a visiting teenage grandson and I were able to see the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn.
Unless you have a tracking telescope, you have to be ready to peer into the eyepiece before the rotation of the earth moves everything quickly out of sight. Little points of twinkling light resolve into shining spheres: the brilliant moon with its shadowed craters, Saturn’s ever-surprising rings, and Jupiter’s swirling gases and tiny string of moons, visible from across the solar system — among Galileo’s more spectacular discoveries. It is breathtaking. They are like jewels set on the black expanse of space.
In the words of Carolyn Porco, the planetary scientist who led the Cassini imaging team for Saturn, “For me, it was my first cosmic connection, on par with a first kiss. No other planet looks as unworldly or surreal as Saturn. When you see it floating in the eyepiece of your telescope, you feel as if you’ve uncovered mystery in the cosmos.”
Christian astrophysicist Dr. Hugh Ross, in his book “Why the Universe Is the Way it Is,” believes there is meaning in it all. “Rather than seeing ourselves as insignificant specks in the immensity of the cosmos, we can consider that immensity an indicator of our worth. It seems the Creator invested a great deal — a universe of 50 billion trillion stars, plus a hundred times more matter, all fine-tuned to mind-boggling precision — for us.”
Section 88 of the Doctrine & Covenants of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says lyrically, “The earth rolls upon her wings, and the sun giveth his light by day, and the moon giveth her light by night, and the stars also give their light, as they roll upon their wings in their glory, in the midst of the power of God” (verse 45).
The scriptures tell us under whose direction and by whom the heavens and earth were created. “I have made the earth, and created man upon it: I, even my hands, have stretched out the heavens, and all their host have I commanded” (Isaiah 45:12) “… God, who created all things by Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 3:9). “Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds” (Hebrews 1:2).
It is difficult for me to believe that anyone who views God’s awe-inspiring creations could relegate their beginnings to the random products of gravity, relativity, and quantum physics, gravity being one of the enduring mysteries of science. You don’t solve a mystery with a mystery. In his book of essays, “Black Holes and Baby Universes,” the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, an atheist who believed in spontaneous creation, asked the question that he never found the answer to, at least while in mortality: “Although science may solve the problem of how the universe began, it cannot answer the question: Why does the universe bother to exist?”
God gives his own reasons for the existence of the cosmos and its inhabitants. “Even every one that is called by my name: for I have created him for my glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him” (Isaiah 43:7). “For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39, Pearl of Great Price). The Creator certainly invested a great deal of time and effort in our behalf.
