ONTARIO
Standing among their bright garden of bright orange blossoms is John and Maria Wyles who know what it takes to grow colorful blooms. In previous years, the Ontario couple have raised marigolds which are then taken to the Malheur County Fair.
Last year, the Wyles wanted to supply the fair with marigolds, but unexpected circumstances prevented that happening.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the fair and all kinds of other events from taking place. The Wyles have been growing marigolds for many years and want to share the bounty of beauty with their community, so they posted a sign above the flowers themselves that reads, “Free Flowers.”
The Wyles encourage members of the community who wish to have some marigolds of their own to come and get some.
