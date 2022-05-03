Flavors we love, a reason to indulge; Spice up Cinco de Mayo with these snacks

This Bacon Jalapeño Popcorn is just one of many healthy snacks that you can serve up for Cinco de Mayo. Popcorn.org has lots of ideas to turn up the heat for snack time on Thursday.

 Popcorn.org

Mexican inspired food is a favorite in homes across the U.S. This vibrant and colorful culture has shaped culinary preferences in both large and small ways. We don’t think twice of grabbing salsa from the grocer’s aisle or mashing up an avocado or two. But we do spend time comparing and trying to find the perfect hot sauce. It seems as though everything was covered in Sriracha last year.

Our enmeshed physical and cultural roots include popcorn, a type of maize. Some of the oldest examples of maize were found in the Bat Caves of west central New Mexico and in the Tehuacan Valley of central Mexico. Pods at various sites were found to be some 4,000 to 7,000 years old.

For your next celebration, pop up a bowl of maize and try one of the following culturally mashed up recipes, courtesy of the Popcorn Board (www.popcorn.org).

Bacon Jalapeño Popcorn

Ingredients

• 8 cups popped popcorn, hot

• 4 slices bacon, chopped

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup grated

• Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions

1. Heat skillet over medium-low heat; cook bacon for 5 to 8 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate to drain. Wipe pan with paper towel.

2. Add butter, jalapeños and salt to pan; cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until jalapeños are very tender.

3. In large bowl, toss together hot popped popcorn, bacon, jalapeños, and Parmesan, if using.

Chile Lime Popcorn Snack Mix

Ingredients

• 1 quart popped popcorn

• 1 teaspoon nutritional yeast (available in health food stores)

• 1 teaspoon lime juice

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Spread popcorn on a baking sheet.

3. Sprinkle yeast powder, lime juice, chili powder and salt over popcorn.

4. Heat about 7 minutes and toss just before serving. Serve warm.

Mexican Popcorn

Ingredients

• 2 quarts popped popcorn

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (or to taste)

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons roasted and salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Directions

1. Place popcorn in a large bowl.

2. Mix butter and hot pepper sauce and toss with popcorn.

3. Mix remaining ingredients and sprinkle over popcorn.

4. Toss again and serve.



