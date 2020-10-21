MOSCOW, Idaho

University Communications and Marketing at the University of Idaho has released a list of students who graduated during the summer.

A total of 263 students graduated. A list follows of graduates from the Western Treasure Valley and their respective majors and degrees.

Fruitland

• Gregory R. Gissel Education, Health & Human Sci B.S.Rec. Rec, Sport, & Tourism Mgmt; and

• Sam Galan Education, Health & Human Sci M.Ed. Rehab Couns & Human Services.

Weiser

• Laura Ixta Art & Architecture B.S.Arch. Architecture, and M.Arch. Architecture;

• Scott W. Hale Science M.A.T. Mathematics; and

• Jayden T. Hartley Engineering B.S.M.E. Mechanical Engineering.

