MOSCOW, Idaho
University Communications and Marketing at the University of Idaho has released a list of students who graduated during the summer.
A total of 263 students graduated. A list follows of graduates from the Western Treasure Valley and their respective majors and degrees.
Fruitland
• Gregory R. Gissel Education, Health & Human Sci B.S.Rec. Rec, Sport, & Tourism Mgmt; and
• Sam Galan Education, Health & Human Sci M.Ed. Rehab Couns & Human Services.
Weiser
• Laura Ixta Art & Architecture B.S.Arch. Architecture, and M.Arch. Architecture;
• Scott W. Hale Science M.A.T. Mathematics; and
• Jayden T. Hartley Engineering B.S.M.E. Mechanical Engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.