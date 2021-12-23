Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — The public is invited to join Ontario First Christian Church for its annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service on Friday. It begins at 7 p.m.

There will be Christmas carols, scripture reading, and a Christmas special from

The Chosen Video TV series, “The Shepherd” shown on the wide screen.

Communion will also be served for those wishing to partake.

The church is at 180 N.W. First St. in Ontario. For more information, phone (541) 889-6716.

Tags

Load comments