WEISER — Non-profit theatre troupe, the Illustrious Onion Skin Players, will begin their 35th season on March 6, 2020, performing melodrama play “The Shame of Weiser City” or “Dirty Work in the Lucky Cuss” at the historic Star Theatre in Weiser, Idaho.
The melodrama, set in the late 1800s, follows the story of widow Amanda Goodsort who has journeyed to Idaho to find employment to support her daughter. However, with no work to be found, she must perform in disguise on the stage of Weiser City’s notorious Birdcage Theatre as the Masked Canary. The wily villain, Judge Mortimer Harshly, and a pretty cohort, Peachy Jamm, discover Amanda’s secret and decide to blackmail her. An outrageous company of funny characters and musical interludes add to the comedic acting.
The play is family-friendly and interactive. The audience is instructed to ‘boo’, ‘hiss’, and yell ‘hip hip hooray’ when certain characters appear on stage. Singing along with the cast is also encouraged.
“To me, it is a ‘no-brainer’ to take the family melodrama. I know everyone is going to have a good time and laugh because of how overdramatic and animated the actors and actresses are,” said Lisa Meyer, president of the Onion Skin Players board and actress in the show. “Kids love coming to the show too because they get to be part of the experience. They don’t have to sit still and behave for the entire performance!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.