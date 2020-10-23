The State of Oregon COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program is open for a final round of funding administered by GEODC.
There are several changes for businesses to note:
▪ You may apply for funds if you have received less than $100,000 in PPP and EIDL awards and/or received funds from a previous round of the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant Program.
These applications are for businesses that meet all of the following eligibility requirements:
▪ The business is headquartered in Oregon and has its principal operations in Oregon.
▪ If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, the Business is so registered.
▪ The business has 25 or fewer employees.
▪ The business was adversely affected in either one of the following two ways: The business was prohibited from operation as directed by Executive Order 20-12. The business can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020 as compared against the same period of time in 2019.
If your business has previously received funding through the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant Program please fill out a supplemental application.
Businesses that have not previously received funding through the State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant program should complete an application online.
Application deadline Nov. 16, 2020
Any of the following will make a business ineligible for this funding:
▪ Passive real estate holding companies and other entities holding passive investments.
▪ Non-profit entities that do not have federal 501©(3) status.
▪ Businesses that experienced a decline in revenues for reasons other than those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (e.g. seasonal or cyclical businesses cycles).
▪ Businesses that are delinquent on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of application.
▪ Businesses that do not comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations.
▪ Businesses that have already received grant funds through the Statewide Business and Cultural Support Program. The Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature established this program in July 2020, to support cultural venues and organizations. Eligible recipients for this program include, but are not limited to, cultural institutions, children’s museums, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, and festivals and community event organizations.
▪ Businesses that have received more than $100,000 of federal CARES funding (e.g. PPP, EIDL, and/or EIDL Advance) as set forth by this program in this application.
▪ Businesses that do not otherwise meet the eligibility requirements set forth above.
