Feast on traditional Mexican cuisine this Cinco de Mayo

Pork loin is a quintessential Mexican dish. It can be prepared in many ways with rich spices. This recipe for “Stuffed Loin of Pork” is stuffed with a ground pork mixture to make it even more savory.

Cinco de Mayo is a festive occasion that celebrates Mexican culture and food. Cinco de Mayo commemorates a minor Mexican victory over France that took place on May 5, 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. While it has never been a big deal in Mexico — especially in comparison to celebrations of Mexico’s independence — Cinco de Mayo has become a festive phenomenon north of the border.

When it comes to food and beverage, many people see Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to indulge in a few margaritas and dine on tacos. Those who prefer more authentic fare may want to explore further. Pork loin is a quintessential Mexican dish. It can be prepared in many ways with rich spices. This recipe for “Stuffed Loin of Pork” from “The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook” (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli, is stuffed with a ground pork mixture to make it even more savory.



