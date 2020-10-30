Halloween is set to look a little different this year, what with the obligatory wearing of masks, a lack of big parties and trick-or-treating is bound to feel different. This likely means more families will be spending their Halloween indoors this year (hopefully, in costume!).
While many people’s Halloween flick list include the “Nightmare on Elm Street” or “Child’s Play” series, both of which are on my wife’s favorites list (Hey, Jen!), I think it’s only right to dial down the scare factor if younger kids are staying up on Saturday night to watch along. With that in mind, here are my family-friendly picks for Halloween:
• “Monster House” (2006, PG) — Directed by Gil Kenan, 12-year-old D.J. (Mitchel Musso) has been observing the weird behavior of his elderly neighbor Mr. Nebbercracker, who scares away children who attempt to retrieve belongings which land in his front yard. After his best friend Chowder (Sam Lerner) has his own experience trying to retrieve his baseball, and the two rescue schoolgirl Jenny (Spencer Locke) who nearly gets eaten by the house, the trio investigate the property and learn that the house is haunted by the spirit of Nebbercracker’s wife, Constance. Together with Nebbercracker, it is determined that Constance’s ghost needs to be freed to save the neighborhood.
• “Hocus Pocus” (1993, PG) — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker star in this perennial Disney favorite as a trio of witches in Salem, Mass. who steal the youth of children to regain their own. On Halloween of 1693, Thackery Binx sees this for himself as the trio drains the youth of his sister, Emily. When he tries to stop them, the trio turns him into an immortal cat who must live forever with his guilt of not saving Emily. Fast-forward 300 years, and Binx as he’s now known meets Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and Max’s crush, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After Max lights a candle which inadvertently summons the, the four must work together to stop the witches and free Binx from an eternity of feline existence.
• “Casper” (1995, PG) — Building on the success of the Harvey Comics cartoon, we learn the origins of Casper the friendly ghost (voiced by Malachi Pearson) in this Brad Silberling directed adaptation, as heiress Carrigan Crittenden (Cathy Moriarty) summons ghost therapist Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) to Whipstaff Manor to deal with the spirits that haunt the property bequeathed to Carrigan by her late father. While there, his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) meets casper and makes friends with him as a means of Kat coping with the loss of her mother. As Kat learns more about Casper’s living capers (and that he died from pneumonia), Carrigan learns about a machine Casper’s dad built, the Lazarus, which could purportedly bring the dead back to life. Will she be able to harness the Lazarus? Will Casper have new best friends forever? And where does all that food Casper’s uncles eat go?
