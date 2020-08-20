Ezra Meeker’s final chapter finally told

PULLMAN, Wash.
To say that Ezra Meeker was dedicated to preserving the national memory of the overland wagon road he first traveled in 1852 would be a vast understatement. In the golden years of his long and productive life, his unrelenting persistence across a quarter century helps illuminate why twentieth-century Americans remembered the Oregon Trail, but paid scant attention to the California route — despite its heavier use.
Written for Oregon Trail scholars, northwest historians, and people who simply enjoy a good story, the newest title from WSU Press, “Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest,” is also the final volume of Dennis Larsen’s multi-book biography of a flamboyant and complex man. “Ezra Meeker was inspirational, charismatic, and beloved but also arrogant, aggravating, cantankerous and obnoxious. Dennis Larsen’s biography sings his praises, exposes his flaws, and shows why without Meeker, America might have forgotten the Oregon Trail’s epic story,” writes independent historian Will Bagley.
“Saving the Oregon Trail” opens with Meeker’s return from the Klondike. He serves a contentious reign as Washington State Historical Society president, and sets off on a three-year expedition with a plan to map the Oregon Trail and propose monuments at some 700 sites. Along the way, he lectures to tens of thousands. His next venture — utilizing a special Pathfinder automobile designed to look like a covered wagon — promotes building a highway along the Oregon Trail route as a national defense measure. He heads from Seattle to southern California, then journeys east to the bogs of Louisiana. Other exploits include attending the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, experimenting with motion pictures, flying in an army bi-plane to the nation’s capital, writing a novel, performing in a Wild West show, helping form the Oregon Trail Memorial Association, and roaming the country selling commemorative coins. In 1928, the consummate promoter begins a tour in the Henry Ford-supplied Oxmobile, but falls ill. He returns to Seattle, where his grand quest finally ends.
To provide a more complete picture of a complicated, contradictory man, Larsen also examines Meeker’s motives and personality. Larsen’s previous titles on Meeker cover his 1906 Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition, his spectacular but fleeting rise to wealth and prominence as a hop grower and broker, and the four years he spent at the Klondike gold rush.
Ultimately, Meeker drew everyday citizens, the rich and famous, governors, legislators, and even Presidents Roosevelt, Wilson and Coolidge to his cause, and gave America a great gift — the preservation of physical portions of the trail as well as reminiscences of those who traveled it.
