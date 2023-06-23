LA GRANDE — A student-published journal for Eastern Oregon University recently received two notable awards.
The journal issue received the “First Place with Special Merit 2022” and “Outstanding Theme” awards from the American Scholastic Association, an academic review organization covering all publications from high school and undergraduate academic journals in the United States.
For the first time, this issue of the science journal includes two contributions by students in the EOU’s Anthropology program, including the 2022 Burgess Research Paper Award winner, written by recent Anthropology graduate Chesley Thompson. Additional contributions submitted by students in EOU’s Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, and Mathematics programs round out the issue.
Among the contributions in the award-winning issue was EOU Library’s 2021 Della and Robert Burgess Research Paper Award Winner, which was written by recent English/Writing graduate Landrey Gaertner.
“I am honored to have been included in this issue of the Eastern Oregon Social Science Journal,” Landrey said, “I would like to especially thank my professor, Tabitha Espina for encouraging me and helping me to submit my work in the first place. My piece in this journal could not have happened without her!”
“An award-winning journal bears grit and faculty-to-student mentorship, is well-balanced, and showcases institutional effectiveness and rigor like the Eastern Oregon Social Science Journal (Volume IV).” EOU Provost Matt Seimears said.
Both the Eastern Oregon Social Science Journal and Eastern Oregon Science Journals are partially funded through student government allocations, but the EOU Foundation also supports its continued publication through alumni, faculty, and staff donations.
