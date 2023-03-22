VALE — Malheur County Sheriff’s Office held its annual All-staff meeting on Feb. 28, to train, motivate, and recognize the good work of the MCSO employees. The team was treated to a breakfast of maple bars made in the jail and a catered lunch from outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe.

The day started with Lt. Jim St. Michelle, Sgt. Josh Griffith, and Lt. Rich Harriman leading some motivational training. Staff also heard from Chaplain Vince Rhoades. Rhoades is a welcome addition as the Sheriff's Office has not had Chaplain services for some time.



Tags

Load comments