VALE — Malheur County Sheriff’s Office held its annual All-staff meeting on Feb. 28, to train, motivate, and recognize the good work of the MCSO employees. The team was treated to a breakfast of maple bars made in the jail and a catered lunch from outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe.
The day started with Lt. Jim St. Michelle, Sgt. Josh Griffith, and Lt. Rich Harriman leading some motivational training. Staff also heard from Chaplain Vince Rhoades. Rhoades is a welcome addition as the Sheriff's Office has not had Chaplain services for some time.
Following the training, several MCSO team members were recognized for their good work throughout 2022. With the shortage of dispatchers several members of the Criminal Staff did rotations through dispatch and were awarded an Honorary Dispatcher Certificate. Deputies Michael Hale, J.P. Carey, Wade Holom, Tony Lopez, Haylee Harding, Ryan Maag, and Lt. Rich Harriman were recognized for their efforts assisting in dispatch.
Hale received a lifesaving award for his efforts in walking a caller through CPR over the phone. Harding received a lifesaving award, as well, for her recognition of an individual in an overdose situation where she administered Narcan and brought him back.
Sgt. Dave Kesey received an Exceptional Service Award for his work on cleaning up a nuisance property. He went above and beyond in assisting the owners and neighbors to get a resolution to a very difficult problem.
Each division within the Sheriff’s Office (Community Corrections, Jail, Criminal, and Dispatch) nominated one individual for their service. From the nominees one is selected as the Deputy of the Year. Nominees were as follows:
• Jail: Deputy Joel Sandoval
• Criminal: Detective Dan Perkins
• Community Corrections: Work Crew Coordinator Brandon Norris
• Dispatch: Sgt. Tom Braniff.
Each nominee is recognized with a plaque for the Exceptional Service. Perkins was recognized as the Deputy of the Year.
Wolfe expressed his gratitude to all the good men and woman working at the Sheriff’s office.
“We really have a great team here doing many good things," he said. "It’s nice to come together to recognize a few of folks that have stood out over the last year."
