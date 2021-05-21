Embracing the noise of Palahniuk’s latest

ONTARIO
As inventions go, Chuck Palahniuk’s latest book is a sound one.
“The Invention of Sound” is a madcap foray into an unorthodox family business — capturing the perfect sounds for use in media productions, namely film.
The book’s main protagonist (and antagonist), Mitzi Ives, is an expert sound engineer, just like her father, crafting sounds with such deft precision, they elicit an arresting, near-panic response in the people who hear them.
What’s more? She’s so good at what she does, she can name the price for her auditory creations.
But for Mitzi, her talent and training is only part of the equation, the rest comes from the vocal talents of unwilling participants.
Complicating matters is a seemingly unrelated storyline in which a man, whose daughter was kidnapped years before, sifts through the slimiest corners of the dark web in the hope of finding answers as to what happened to his child.
These seemingly disparate elements become woven together by an unlikely common thread in the form of a washed-up B-movie actress from the 1980s. Her desperate attempts to rejuvenate a career that never actually took off leads to her staging her own kidnapping for social media attention.
The beauty of Palahniuk’s writing comes from his penchant for misdirection, he only allows the reader to see what he wants them to when he wants them to see it.
What readers who are unfamiliar with his work might notice in reading “Sound” is how fundamentally flawed his characters are. From the way they physically look to their maladaptive social behaviors, these are characters who recognize their peccadillos, but also are not terribly interested in seeking redemption as much as they recognize they are at the mercy of themselves and, at times, each other.
His books always force me outside of a comfort zone I didn’t know I had, each one spoon-feeding me such outrageous, borderline-cartoonish premises that manage to hold some kind of relatable human facet.
That being said, there is no denying the brash loudness of his latest masterpiece, even if some scenes did make me squirm.
