Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the righteous and on the unrighteous” (Matthew 5:43).
It was the Christmas shopping season in 1954. We had taken the Union Pacific from where we lived in The Dalles to Portland. It was a special trip that my father had arranged with his father. My grandfather had worked for the Union Pacific Railroad all of his working life. He and my grandmother now lived in Portland. It was a trip to remember — but not for the reasons you would suppose. In fact, I do not remember much about that trip except:
We were walking on a street that bordered a major department store, Maier and Frank. The streets were bustling with shoppers and there was a holiday mood in the air. I was an awestruck 8-year-old boy who did not have much experience in a big city. The sights and sounds, the electric trolley and the traffic. There were all kinds of people on the street and up ahead of us was a tall black man. He wore a long overcoat and he had a hat. I recall how well dressed he was. As we went by, he courteously tipped his hat and stood to one side to allow our whole family pass on the crowded street. “Merry Christmas,” he said. I was impressed. That was my first encounter with a black man. My mother leaned over to my father and said, “that coon spoke to me!” There was a look of horror on her face. I have no recollection of our trip to Portland after that. But that educational moment about the relationship between the black people and the white people has been part of my psyche for these past 66 years.
During this time, my Father worked at the Seufert’s Fish Cannery at The Dalles. His duties there included the buying of Columbia River Salmon from the Native American people who fished the Celilo Falls. He also managed the payroll for the Chinese fish butchers who cut and prepared the salmon for the canning process. He developed deep and durable friendships with these people. He made it a point to introduce his sons to them and saw to it that we learned and respected their ways of life. These ways of life were very different from our own. I have fond memories of the salmon cheeks given to our family by the Chinese people. A Native American fisherman brought a whole chinook salmon to our house every spring. He would come to the house with it wrapped in newspaper. These cross-cultural relationships were very important to my father for all of his life.
A social gathering at my parent’s house during my high school years included a family of Japanese descent. Mr. Morioka had been a classmate of my father’s and they were good friends. A mutual acquaintance at the gathering called Mr. Morioka a “Buddahead.” My father escorted him out of the house and he was never invited back.
Why was the relationship between the black man, the brown man and the oriental man so different? Was it a matter of race? Was it a matter of differences? Each of us has every right to be proud of who he or she is. Yet we have a history of separating one another by race, wealth, religion, politics, disability and many other differences.
I began my education about race and differences at an early age. It has been a journey that is not over. I am beginning to imagine what the world looks like through the eyes one who is denigrated, subjugated and/or abused as a condition of life.
As I reflect on these issues following recent events, I am learning that as we embrace our differences we enrich our lives and the lives of those around us. We are a mix of many different kinds of people in this country. These differences are a wonderful gift to our common life together. On the 19th of June, we celebrated the ending of slavery. On the Fourth of July, we will celebrate our independence as a free country. Our Lord would have us embrace the wholeness of life by valuing our differences.
