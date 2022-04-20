Jose Ortega Urbano and Allison Parker, of Mayra Pelayo’s kindergarten class receive awards for displaying March’s character trait. Helping Prinicpal Tobey Huddleston, back center, hand out awards to students in their respective classrooms was Lifeways Crisis Team Supervisor Oscar Hernandez, left.
David Ramos Juarez and Ezeikiel Mendez, of Justine Segura’s kindergarten class, pause for a photo with their awards.
Andrew Parras and Elizabeth Herrera, first-graders in Missy Chambers’ class, get a photo taken with their awards.
First grade student Daniela Cerezo-Cid, of Kelly Grindle’s class, pauses for a photo with officials. Not pictured, is her classmate Julian Mendez, who also was recognized for displaying perseverance.
Zayra Moreno and Asher Lona, second-graders in Mindy Shrum’s class, line up for a photo with their awards.
Sara Lee’s second grade student Dominik Esquibel pauses for a photo with his award. His classmate Addalynn Anderson, who is not pictured, was also awarded.
Liliana Oblea and Agustin Esquivel, third-graders in Amanda Evans’ class, pause for a photo.
Third-grader Aleciram Canedo Cazares, of Mollie Weiss’ class, pauses for a photo. Weiss holds up the certificate for student Camila Toledo Martinez, who was also awarded.
Fourth-graders Ruby Martinez and Gabriella Almaraz, of Candace Zugner’s class, get their picture taken with their awards.
Faisal Alchanouan and Emerald Dionne, of Patty Eidson’s fourth grade class, pause for a photo with their awards.
Fifth-graders Mayte Villareal Paredes and Carter Adamson, of Jennifer Johnson’s class, are pictured with their awards.
Roman Estrada and Camila Jaime, of Heidi Cooper’s fifth grade class, each received awards for displaying the March character trait at Aiken Elementary.
ONTARIO— Each month, officials at Aiken Elementary put a character trait in focus for students. In March, students were busy learning about perseverance. They learned what it means to show perseverance in school, home and the community.
Teachers and staff look for students who have continually demonstrated perseverance during the month of March.
Helping presenting awards to students this month was Lifeways Crisis Team Supervisor Oscar Hernandez.
Following are two students from each grade who highlighted perseverance throughout March.
Kindergarten
Jose Ortega Urbano and Allison Parker, of Mayra Pelayo’s class
David Ramos Juarez and Ezeikiel Mendez, of Justine Segura’s class
First Grade
Andrew Parras and Elizabeth Herrera, of Missy Chambers’ class
Daniela Cerezo-Cid and Julian Mendez, of Kelly Grindle’s class:
Second Grade
Zayra Moreno and Asher Lona, Mindy Shrum’s class
Dominik Esquibel and Addalynn Anderson, of Sara Lee’s class
Third Grade
Liliana Oblea and Agustin Esquivel, of Amanda Evans’ class
Aleciram Canedo Cazares and Camila Toledo Martinez, of Mollie Weiss’ class
Fourth Grade
Ruby Martinez and Gabriella Almaraz, of Candace Zugner’s class
Faisal Alchanouan and Emerald Dionne, of Patty Eidson’s class
Fifth Grade
Mayte Villareal Paredes and Carter Adamson, of Jennifer Johnson’s class
Roman Estrada and Camila Jaime, of Heidi Cooper’s class
