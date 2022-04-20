Purchase Access

ONTARIO Each month, officials at Aiken Elementary put a character trait in focus for students. In March, students were busy learning about perseverance. They learned what it means to show perseverance in school, home and the community.

Teachers and staff look for students who have continually demonstrated perseverance during the month of March.

Helping presenting awards to students this month was Lifeways Crisis Team Supervisor Oscar Hernandez.

Following are two students from each grade who highlighted perseverance throughout March.

Kindergarten

Jose Ortega Urbano and Allison Parker, of Mayra Pelayo’s class

David Ramos Juarez and Ezeikiel Mendez, of Justine Segura’s class

First Grade

Andrew Parras and Elizabeth Herrera, of Missy Chambers’ class

Daniela Cerezo-Cid and Julian Mendez, of Kelly Grindle’s class:

Second Grade

Zayra Moreno and Asher Lona, Mindy Shrum’s class

Dominik Esquibel and Addalynn Anderson, of Sara Lee’s class

Third Grade

Liliana Oblea and Agustin Esquivel, of Amanda Evans’ class

Aleciram Canedo Cazares and Camila Toledo Martinez, of Mollie Weiss’ class

Fourth Grade

Ruby Martinez and Gabriella Almaraz, of Candace Zugner’s class

Faisal Alchanouan and Emerald Dionne, of Patty Eidson’s class

Fifth Grade

Mayte Villareal Paredes and Carter Adamson, of Jennifer Johnson’s class

Roman Estrada and Camila Jaime, of Heidi Cooper’s class



