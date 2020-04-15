Easter from a Window

Just $1.99 per week for unlimited DIGITAL access A subscription is required after exceeding complementary (3) content limit.The Argus Observer Print Subscribers: Unlimited digital access is included with your subscriptions Activate Now
Log in or create a free Argus Observer account to continue reading.
The Easter Bunny pays a visit to children in Intario on Sunday, April 12. Since children couldn’t come see him this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bunny took it upon himself to come see them … from outside their windows, to avoid spreading the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.