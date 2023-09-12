ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club hosts games each Monday and Wednesday. The club is part of the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body for contract bridge and the largest bridge organization in North America.
Results follow from games this past week.
On Sept. 4, Patricia Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a seven and a-half table Rover Mitchell Championship game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, John Cramer and Ruby Boyd.
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, John Cramer and Ruby Boyd; 3rd, Susan McCoy and Joyce Whittet.
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Doris Homan and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, ReNae and John Randall.
Flight C: 1st, ReNae and John Randall.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 4th, Doris Homan and Ingeborg Dickerson; 5th, John Cramer and Ruby Boyd.
Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, John Cramer and Ruby Boyd; 4th, ReNae and John Randall.
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, ReNae and John Randall.
On Sept. 6, Glenora Wright and Dave Kaber directed a five table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Glenora Wright and Mary Judson.
Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, David Kaber and Tami Little.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Susan McCoy.
Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Anne Ogelvie.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Susan McCoy; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 4th, Glenora Wright and Mary Judson.
Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, David Kaber and Tami Little; tied for 3rd, and 4th Kate and Hugh Humphrey and Dale and Wanda Scheer.
Those interested in joining can contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809 for more information.
