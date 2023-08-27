ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club hosts games each Monday and Wednesday. The club is part of the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body for contract bridge and the largest bridge organization in North America.
Results follow from games this past week.
On Aug. 21, Glenora Wright and David Kaber directed a seven-table Mitchell Unit game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 3rd Billie Willis and Dolly Gill.
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Billie Willis and Dolly Gill.
Flight C: 1st, Carlos Crandall and Don Roark.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Doris Homan and Laura Stigile; 3rd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.
Flight B: 1st, Doris Homan and Laura Stigile; 2nd, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.
Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 3rd, David Kaber and Ingeborg Dickerson; 4th, Billie Willis and Dolly Gills; 5th, Doris Homan and Laura Stigile.
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Billie Willis and Dolly Gills; 3rd, Doris Homan and Laura Stigile; 4th, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson.
Flight C: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 2nd, Beulah Gray and Linda Simmons.
On Aug. 23, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five-table Mitchell Club Championship game with the following results (Section and Overall Rank are the same):
North/South
Flight A and B: Tied for 1st and 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 2nd, Erik and Anita Hansen.
Flight B: 1st, Erik and Anita Hansen.
Those interested in joining can contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809 for more information.
