ONTARIO — The Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club hosts games each Monday and Wednesday. The club is part of the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body for contract bridge and the largest bridge organization in North America.
Results follow from games this past week.
On Sept. 11, Patricia Trenkel and Susan McCoy directed a six and a-half table Mitchell International Fund game with the following results:
Section Rank
North/South
Flight A: 1st, Ingeborg Dickerson and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
Flight C: 1st, Carlos Crandall and Don Roark.
East/West
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.
Flight B: 1st, Patricia and Fred Trenkel; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.
Flight C: 1st, ReNae and John Randall.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Ingeborg Dickerson and Susan McCoy; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 4th, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill; 5th, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill; 3rd, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.
Flight C: 1st, Carlos Crandall and Don Roark; 2nd, ReNae and John Randall.
On Sept. 13, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell International Fund game with the following results:
Section and Overall Rank are the same.
Flight A: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Diane and Robert Dutton; 4th, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy.
Flight B: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
Flight C: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip; 2nd, Laura Stigile and Dolly Gill.
