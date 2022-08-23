VALE — Twenty-two people in assorted age categories signed up for the 26th annual talent show put on by the Drexel H. Foundation on Aug. 11. Each year, the show follows up a three-day art camp put on by the nonprofit at the historic Rex Theater. Both the art camp and talent show are offered free each year.
Among the prizes given out to the first-place winner in each age category was $100 in cash; with adults competitors picking up a trophy for first, second or third place. Results follow.
For ages 4 to 11, first place went to Ellie Moore and Lilly Kamenicky; Oriah Dentinger won second place; and third place went to Chloe Cunha and Jalissa Tolman. Other competitors in that category included Taz Cloud, Brooke Cooper, Charlie Fulwyler, Harmony Cloud, Sydney Hansen and Ian Moore.
In the 12 to 14 age group, first place went to Giana Rojas; Taven and Cynder Cloud won second place; and third place went to was Coral Dentinger. Also performing was the duo of Taven and Taz Cloud.
For ages 15 to 19 Jae Rojas won first place; second place went to Cady Tolman; and third place went to T.J. Wilt and Logan Zakit. Livia Flynn also performed in that category.
In the adult category, Dusty Rose won first place; Santana Bayes picked up a second-place place trophy and a third-place trophy went to Evelyn and Sylvia Hansen. Also performing was the duo of Sequoia and Kristen Dentinger.
Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel Foundation, expressed her gratitude to the sponsors and volunteers, who help make it possible to keep offering the annual activities. She noted that with help from sponsors, it has enabled the programs to be continued for free.
“Participation in art should be free by breaking down financial barriers,” she said. “We believe it brings our community closer. Artistic talent is everywhere!”
Additionally, she thanked participants, noting, “It takes courage to get up on stage.”
