Participants work on sidewalk chalk art during part of a three-day art camp put on by the Drexel H. Foundation from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10.

VALE — Twenty-two people in assorted age categories signed up for the 26th annual talent show put on by the Drexel H. Foundation on Aug. 11. Each year, the show follows up a three-day art camp put on by the nonprofit at the historic Rex Theater. Both the art camp and talent show are offered free each year.

Among the prizes given out to the first-place winner in each age category was $100 in cash; with adults competitors picking up a trophy for first, second or third place. Results follow.



