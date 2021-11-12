Coordinator Kate Larson stands with boxes at Ontario First Church of the Nazarene in November 2015, on the first day to drop off boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The boxes collected during the campaign will go overseas to children in need.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Local Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations in the cities of Ontario, Nyssa and Weiser will be open on Nov. 15 for National Collection Week.
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are expressing gratitude by giving back to children in need around the world. For those who are including Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts as part of their holiday, more than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open.
Shoebox gifts are prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies that may be dropped off at the following locations in Ontario, Nyssa and Weiser through Nov. 22:
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. This season, there’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage: https://sampur.se/3D9nCtx.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
Individuals and families making plans to visit a drop-off location in their area can learn more about what to expect in this year’s drop-off experience on the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage: https://sampur.se/3oCytpV.
In the city of Nyssa in partnership with Owyhee Community Church, citizens filled and sent 25 boxes on Oct. 15 to Operation Christmas Child according to the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
