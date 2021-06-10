ONTARIO – Fans of Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line can cruise on in the Parma Motor-Vu and hear “Cruise” as well as other fan favorite hit singles on Saturday, June 12 at a concert shown on the big screen.
The presentation is by Encore Drive-In Nights, which presents exclusive concerts at drive-in theater venues.
Florida Georgia Line will be joined by special guests Nelly and Chase Rice and a pre-show performance by Shy Carter.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.encorenights.com.
Gates open at 9 p.m., the show starts at 10 p.m.
This is great! Love that drive-ins are the new concert venues as well. Parma needs to https://www.Pop-upcinema.com/getlisted so they can be found and fans can rate and review #ShareTheLove
