ONTARIO — Joyce Whittet, of Ontario, just celebrated her 90th birthday on Thursday, and her friends celebrated with her in a very unique way: a birthday parade.
Whittet, who is a very active bridge player, got drive-by birthday wishes with some in the parade stopping briefly at her yard to drop off signs or a gift — at a safe distance. Joyce stood in the driveway waving at everyone as they went by.
Those in the parade included members from the bridge club and even some friends who drove over from Caldwell, according to her daughter-in-law, Karen.
“She was just elated,” Karen said. “She said it was one of the best birthdays she ever had, and she was very excited to see a lineup of cars.”
When the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic stopped local bridge players from their twice-weekly games, Karen and her husband, Doug, thought for Joyce — an avid player who already played three or four times a week — it would “make her crazy.”
But it hasn’t. In fact, she has been playing more bridge than ever before thanks to online opportunities.
Due to Joyce’s age being a high-risk-factor for COVID-19, her son and daughter-in-law have been helping out with doing grocery shopping and preparing food. And although they are there all the time, Karen said, they’ve been trying to stay distant.
“She’s capable of going out, but opting to stay in and stay safe,” she said, adding “we just don’t want her to get sick.”
Karen and Doug did get some pizza for Joyce’s birthday and enjoyed it with her while staying a safe social distance apart from each other, Karen said. And as soon as dinner was over, Joyce was ready for the next adventure.
“She said, ‘I have another bridge game at 7 p.m. See you guys later,’” Karen said, laughing while recalling the conversation.
As for the celebratory birthday parade, “I think she was just happy to see the show of friends, and I would encourage other people to do that, too,” Karen said.
Joyce taught second grade, mostly at Aiken Elementary for 30 years. During her tenure, she earned the Oregon Science Teacher of the Year award, which they had never given to an elementary teacher before.
In the bridge club, Joyce keeps track of everyone’s birthdays, according to Sharon Wada, who is also a club member.
When the club was still hosting twice-weekly games and its Easy Bridge days at the Elks Lodge, if there was a birthday, Joyce would make sure everyone knew, and that there was cake or ice cream for the players, Wada said.
“Joyce was good about telling us, so it was only natural we were going to do something big for her,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, Joyce’s family had to postpone a birthday celebration that had been planned at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, which they hope to do in August — “or whenever it’s safe,” Karen emphasized.
Wada said it was nice celebrating in the special way they did with Joyce.
“Everybody came and brought signs and Ali [Thayer] sang ‘Happy Birthday,’” Wada said.
Furthermore she said it was enjoyable to actually see each other as in-person bridge games have been shut down since about mid-March.
“It was a riot! I could hear one lady say, ‘I like your hair long.’” It was really very fun.”
Wada says the club members are really trying to help people feel good about themselves as they stay locked in and that they’ve done a couple other parades, too.
And since playing in person means close interaction and sharing cards, which is disallowed at this time, the online games have been picking up steam.
Instead, a club member can go on the the American Contract Bridge League’s website, Wada says, and then invite other players to join.
“We call each other up and try to get a group going during the day,” Wada said; however, added that most of the players can hardly wait to get back to in-person games again.
