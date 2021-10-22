Local youth Kenneth Johnson, a fifth-grader at Liberty University Online, stands next to the colorful cow that he spent his entire day painting. Johnson has been doing art since he was a one-year-old drawing on the walls. All those who helped paint the cows will be entered into a drawing for a free refurbished bike.
VALE — Drexel H. Foundation, a local nonprofit, is holding its next two annual free events virtually, due to COVID-19.
Every October, the nonprofit hosts a volunteer appreciation event to honor the volunteers and contributors that help with the various free art and cultural programs provided by the Foundation throughout the year.
More than 100 volunteers will be honored in a virtual celebration on Oct. 25, which will be broadcast live on the Foundation’s Facebook page. The event begins at 6 p.m., and will feature music by Vale native Jordan Lewis Lee. There will also be a drawing for prizes.
All the individuals who helped paint the colorful cows for the foundations “Reunite thru Public Art, Art Builds” community project will also be entered into a drawing for a free refurbished bike.
The annual October event of “Drexel’s Halloween free movies” is canceled in-0person due to COVID-19, but people can still participate virtually. The 13 films can be viewed on https://bit.ly/2Z9gv5g. Look for ‘Scream on the Screen’ on the tab in the ‘Other Video Projects’ drop-down menu.
For more information visit the Drexel H. Foundation’s website, www.thedrexelfoundation.org, Facebook or Instagram, or phone (541) 473-3470, and leave a message for Sandijean Fuson or Kelsey Tolman.
About the Foundation
The Drexel H. Foundation was originally created to help preserve the Historic 1908 Vale Hotel and 1895 Grand Opera House. At its inception, the goal was to create an art center in a portion of the Grand Opera House and later in the Vale Hotel, thus, providing a space for the community to enjoy cultural events and art education. In 1995, the first Art Camp & Talent Show was held. Over the years they have added several annual art & cultural programs.
