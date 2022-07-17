MALHEUR COUNTY — During 2021 Drexel’s 'Art Builds Community Reunite Communities thru Art' project, it brought our community together at many outdoor events to paint cut outs of cows, created by local artist Kacie Shaffer. That free event engaged people of all ages to make their mark with creating Public Art for Malheur County. People from Nyssa, Burns, Seattle, Fruitland, Ontario, and Vale helped paint these colorful bovines, starting in July thru October 2021. These colorful characters were even the stars of Drexel’s 2021 animated crash course film "On the Moo-ve" using the local Vale murals for the scene locations. You can see the fun film at https://bit.ly/3IHPSai.
Everyone who participated in Drexel’s events during 2021, painted a cow, did the T shirt contest, starred in the crash course, or volunteered were entered into a drawing for a free bike last October. Several of those who painted the colorful cows won bikes last year at Drexel’s annual volunteer appreciation event.
Now in 2022 it is time to share the wonderful funky cows with everyone who travels through our area. Can you find the one you painted? These colorful cows are placed around Malheur county and are viewable from public roads. The Drexel Foundation wants to continue to engage all ages in public art so they have launched a contest. It is a chance to win a $50 gift card from a local business if someone can find 30 of the cows and tag them on Drexel’s Instagram or facebook social media. The website has the rules and each cow has a scan code to take you to the website to see all the 21 colorful cows to know what to look for. Most are painted on both sides for 40 images. “I told all the families & kids they may be able to see the one they painted in their own town, so these funky cows are spread throughout Malheur county. This is a great way to keep youth involved with the art they created. Kind of like a treasure hunt with a prize. A fun family outing. Did you notice at Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo parade one was on a float? There is even a “where is waldo styled cow” explained Sandijean Fuson, President of the Drexel H. Foundation. For more information check out https://bit.ly/3aCkv4m or Drexel H. Foundation's facebook & Instagram.
