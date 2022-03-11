Please don’t start taking pity on me, I don’t want any of that. I’m not writing about the end of my marriage to start a pity party, but instead to share what my first marriage has taught me about love.
But yeah, I just got divorced. I just received confirmation that my case was finalized on Feb. 23. My ex and I had been working on shutting down our marriage since May 8, 2021, and I have been racking my brain about how to tackle the topic since then.
I was out grocery shopping when she texted me, telling me she wanted out of our marriage. I attempted initially to discuss reconciling our marriage, but she said she was sure she wanted out. Interestingly, I believe May 8 was the same day in 1967 that the Cunard Line in England announced the retirement of the RMS Queen Mary and RMS Queen Elizabeth, if National Geographic has that right. Anyway …
Yes, I’m Latter-day Saint. Yes, marriages in our church are intended to last forever. But often, they just don’t last, even when you shower a spouse with gifts and complement them daily. And I’m not the only one I know who has been through the temple to get married and saw their marriage collapse.
I have several friends who have been through the same thing, one of whom didn’t even see his marriage last a month. Not naming names, I’m not cruel. No amount of money will get me to divulge names.
In ways, I will miss having a wife until I find my forever companion. However, I am relieved. In my case, we divorced, as I observed, because we both failed to understand each other’s needs. I misjudged what she was able to do, and her sense of humor. She, as far as I could tell, misjudged her ability to meet my emotional needs. It doesn’t mean we were bad for each other’s growth and progress, just that we have much different needs than we can fill for each other.
I echo the words fo Ephesians 4:31-32 (KJV Holy Bible) which reads, “Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”
I’m not put off of marriage at all. I’ve just determined that I need to search further for the right woman. I fully intend to become a father, and demonstrate that I can be a good parent, and that I can love a child or children no matter how they turn out in this life, or what incomes they achieve … or not.
I won’t say with whom for the sake of respecting privacy, but my ex has already moved on. As such, I know I can too.
She and I will always be friends in my mind, but now I know our needs are greater than we could fulfill together. This is the thing about divorce: Sometimes, couples will find it necessary, especially if one of the pair is toxic in personality to the other. If you’re in a toxic marriage, and you’ve tried external help to get through to your spouse with no positive progress, I would advise getting out of there. In this kind of case, it could save your life.
I will rebuild from my divorce. I will remarry, once the right woman comes my way. I want to have kids, or at least be a father figure of sorts to kids who are here now. I will not stay down. However, I can definitely stand to do some more good for myself until then.
I hear ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s coming to Boise this summer, so maybe I can meet a goofy, 20-something Weird Al fangirl at his show… Hey, it could happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.