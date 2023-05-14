Students recognized for focusing on April’s character trait of the month at Alameda Elementary School pause for a photo. Each month, officials at the various elementary schools within Ontario School District pick a character trait for students to focus on, then recognize students who stand out the most while doing so.
Submitted photos
May Roberts Elementary School students recognized for working on optimism in April are pictured.
K-5 students at Aiken Elementary School who were lauded in April for working on ‘Optimism,’ pause for a photo.
ONTARIO — Each month, officials at the various elementary schools within Ontario School District pick a character trait for students to focus on, then recognize students who stand out the most while doing so. For the month of April, students focused on ‘optimism.’
Names follow of Aiken, Alameda and May Roberts elementary students who rose to the top for the month of April.
Aiken Elementary School
Aiken’s awards were presented by Principal Tobey Huddleston and Counselor Lionel Segura.
K: Cesar Cruz, Seraya Brown, Parker Hinkley, Cohen DeLaFuente, Athena Garcia, Axel Morgan and Kyrie Ramirez;
1st: Ezeikiel Mendez, Noah Martinez, Legend Dionne, Arriannah Lona and Jackson Thornfelt;
2nd: Ylay Hernandez-Cazares, Sofia Ponce-Vera, Addy Anderson, Shrum: Blake Bowlsby, Aaliyah Longaria-Moreno, and Franky Tovanche;
3rd: Malakai Lopez, Aislinn Cuna-Dominquez, Manuel Galan and Belen Tadeo;
4th: Ian St. Clair, Juliana Vera, Julian Kygar, Lily Naughton and Daffne Gonzalez Corrales; and
5th: Sophie Carbajal, Braxton Haro, Buddy Madron and Edgar Carvajal.
Alameda Elementary School
K: Elena Garcia, James Benson, Louisa Morado and Januel Munoz, Sophia Santana and Alexander Pavlacky;
1st: Aliyah Evers, Matteo Lechuga Leyva, Galelee Aguirre and Joel Hernandez;
2nd: Sophie Knapp, Hudson Drew, Athena Tamez and Jesus Villareal;
3rd: Alexis Navarrette, Aiden Trueax, Annie Gomez and Marquez Moncada;
4th: Destiny Rodriguez, Isaiah Silva, Harmony Dionne-Cloud and Damien Knapp;
5th: Iziah, Julianna Mena, Ashley Geddes and Angel Sanchez; and
6th: Jazeya Quinones-Ballou, Axel Flores, Esperanza Salinas, Bryan Cisneros, Mia Trueax and Ramiro Garcia.
May Roberts
Students are listed in no particular order:
Victor James Mason, Allison Palato, Eduardo Meza, Christopher Smith, Abby Soto, Shankaron Mahad, Alvin Fortin, Jaqueline Guzman, DeShawn Cervantes, Evelyn Shinkle, Achilles Lopez, Braxton Apodaca, Laura Paniagua, Yaremi Siles, Briella Alcoser, Leonidas Garcia, Eiliana Gutierrez, Cadyn Sharp, Gabriel Escobedo, Julissa Guzman, Dahmari Haley, Nelly Hernandez, Nevaeh (Max) Prokop, Genesis Rodriguez, Emily Quintanilla, Jorge (Abel) Sanchez, Adrian Rodriguez, Emiliano Contreras, Leila Garcia, Ryan Erickson, Anthony Cardenas and Jesus Gastelum-Gutierrez.
