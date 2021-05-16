FRUITLAND

Fruitland fourth-grade teacher Linda Langley is retiring after 49 years in education.

Friends, former staff members, and especially former students, are invited to attend a celebration to be held in her honor. It will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Fruitland Elementary School, 1100 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

School officials encourage the public to show appreciation to Langley for her five decades of service to the Fruitland School District.

