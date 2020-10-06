Dinner’s done quickly with savory chops

Pork Chops With Mustard Sauce and Tarragon
Serves 4
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 4 boneless pork chops (1 inch thick; about 11⁄2 pounds total)
• Kosher salt and black pepper
• 2 shallots, finely chopped
• 3⁄4 cup dry white wine
• 2 tablespoons heavy cream
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1 small head frisée, torn into pieces (about 4 cups)
• 1 lemon cut into wedges
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
• Heat oven to 400 F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork with 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and roast until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes.
• Meanwhile, add the shallots and 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cream and simmer until the sauce just thickens, about 1 minute more. Whisk in the mustard. In a large bowl, toss the frisée with the remaining tablespoon of oil. Serve with the pork, sauce and lemon wedges. Sprinkle the pork with the tarragon.
Tip: If you don’t have heavy cream, sour cream will work.
After simmering the wine and shallots, remove the skillet from the heat and whisk in the mustard and 2 tablespoons sour cream.
