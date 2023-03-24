PAYETTE — Get ready, get set, get organized with tips shared at the Treasure Valley Connection dinner and program held at Erika's Kitchen in Payette on April 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m.
Joye Durrett, of Fruitland, is an organizer and has been for years. She will share helpful tips and “how-to ideas" for organizing anything. An organization starter kit will be up for grabs for attendees as a door prize.
Josette Flock, a local vocalist from Parma, will entertain those attending with her humor, laughter and musical talents.
Inspirational speaker Valerie Welch, of Boise, will give a talk titled ”God So Loved.. Who?" She will share encouragement and the faith needed while living in the real world and dealing with real people in challenging situations.
Stonecroft Ministries, an international non-profit organization offering guidance through events like this, Bible studies and one-on-one help, was established in 1939 and there has been an active Stonecroft group in Treasure Valley for over 60 years, previously called Christian Women's Club.
For more information or to make reservations, phone or text Wanda at (208) 739-5030. These gatherings are open to anyone who would like to attend. The cost of the meal and the program is $14 per person, payable at the door.
Special menus are available for those with special dietary needs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.