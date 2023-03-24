PAYETTE — Get ready, get set, get organized with tips shared at the Treasure Valley Connection dinner and program held at Erika's Kitchen in Payette on April 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m.

Joye Durrett, of Fruitland, is an organizer and has been for years. She will share helpful tips and “how-to ideas" for organizing anything. An organization starter kit will be up for grabs for attendees as a door prize.



