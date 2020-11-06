Calling 2020 a stressful year would be the understatement of all understatements. And I don’t know about everyone else, but when times are stressful, I tend to gravitate to the things that made me happy as a kid.
Yes this is why I have pro wrestling figurines on my desk at work.
You didn’t all know that? Well you do now.
But this year, my childhood obsession that’s helped me cope with the stress of 2020 has been a deep dive into the world of Digimon, specifically starting with Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition on the Nintendo Switch.
The Switch version was released in July of 2019 and is a port of the two Cyber Sleuth games that were released in 2015 and 2017.
In over 100 hours of playing the two games, I had an ear-to-ear grin the whole time. But it’s important to note that if you’re not a big Digimon fan, then you’re not going to like this game.
The game looks like it was released on a last-gen console. The graphics aren’t great. The music is often jarring and repetitive. The women in the game are, like in many Japanese games, dressed in a hyper-sexual way which made my former roommate shake her head every time they popped on screen.
But if you’re a big Digimon fan, this is what we want. A long, turn-based, Pokemon-esque video game that can be played handheld. Having a party with some of my favorite Digimon never got boring. Having Piedmon, Beelzemon and WarGreymon follow me around dungeons is something 9-year-old Nik would do backflips for.
The second part of this deep dive into Digimon included rewatching all the Digimon shows. If you have Hulu, you can watch “Digimon Adventure,” “Digimon Adventure 02,” “Digimon Tamers” and “Digimon Frontier.” Yes, the shows are bizarre and the English dubbing is super bad at times in “Digimon Adventure,” but that’s where the show gets its charm.
Recently, I’m working my way through “Digimon Adventure” (2020), which is a remake of the original series with a new plot. This one is available, only in Japanese, on Crunchyroll (doesn’t require a subscription but does have long commercials).
As someone who grew up marathoning “Digimon” on ABC Family on Saturdays, this new run of the show gives me so much joy.
