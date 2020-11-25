Dewar 50th anniversary

Douglas and Roberta Dewar, of Nyssa, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. The couple married on Nov. 27, 1970, in Colton, California. They have lived in Nyssa for the past 27 years. The couple have two children, and six grandchildren. They are active members of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Nyssa. A celebration of their 50 years of wedded bliss will be held via video. Well-wishers are asked to message (207) 739-8069 to send wishes or to receive information on the video access.
