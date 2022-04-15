So I had just gotten up to get ready for work on Monday, when I got a blip on my phone from JoJo Siwa’s Instagram, where she shared about not being invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. And to boot, they even played one of her songs at the event.
OK, I’m no expert on the topic, but shouldn’t the Kids Choice Awards be about what the kids want to see there? My first thought when I read this was, “Wow, Nickelodeon. That’s cold. For you to exclude a fan favorite just seems like tush-on-backwards thinking to me…”
Now, as a Siwa fan (just one who can’t wear hair bows), that rubbed me wrong, coming from a network which was my go-to to escape from things being too real growing up (for reasons I’ve already written about previously). I don’t like seeing anyone being bullied, especially as I grew up being bullied just about wherever I went.
Then I read a report in which an insider told Just Jared Jr. that the lack of invite was an “honest mistake,” as Nickelodeon worked to keep the size of the crowd at the awards show smaller due to COVID-19. (Thank you, California!) Do I believe that, though? I’m on the fence.
In that same report, I read Nickelodeon called New York police on a kid living in Seattle for saying he’d like to torch the Nickelodeon production office. Sorry Nickelodeon, but you can’t assume that every kid who tweets that they’d like to start a fire actually will. Even the New York police, some of the toughest men and women in blue according to primetime TV, know that.
I’ve noticed Nickelodeon can be rather inconsistent in its treatment of longtime fan favorites; They may have had iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove host the Kids Choice Awards this year, and Brainsurge host Jeff Sutphen’s recently been a producer on Ryan’s World at Nick Jr., but they pretty quickly showed Liza Koshy and Marc Summers the door after Double Dare went off the air. Admittedly, Summers’ act is a bit long in the tooth by Nickelodeon standards now, but he’s said they’ve given him trouble in recent years.
I don’t suspect it’s got anything to do with Siwa coming out either; I gather they would’ve 86’d her on the spot if it was, and then there would’ve been a discrimination suit over sexual orientation and many thousands of concert ticket refunds to deal with. As it is, Nick already had to refund Siwa’s Canadian ticket holders due to COVID, since that leg of her trip ultimately got canceled.
That said, I do see Nickelodeon as slightly more supportive of its cast, compared to the rather draconian treatment Disney often gives its actors.
But if you ask me, it doesn’t really matter if she was there or not, as she’s already won four Kids Choice Awards out of six nominations since 2017. And she’s definitely doing great work for the cause of acceptance of our differences.
If given the chance, I’d team up with her if she’s open to promoting autism acceptance, which I’d bet my entire hooded sweatshirt collection she is. Translation: She doesn’t need Nickelodeon’s approval to keep doing good, I think she will either way.
On balance, I’m leaning toward believing that it was an error on Nickelodeon’s part, but just a bit, as I have observed some erroneous thinking from Nickelodeon officials as of late:
They turned down “Adventure Time,” only for it to garner monster ratings for the Cartoon Network; They picked up a show called “Nick Studio 10,” but that turned out (from what I’ve seen on YouTube) to be an unmitigated disaster; And while “Side Hustle” has a good premise, it reminds me that as of late just about every show aired on Nick seems to be obsessed with blowing things up. I enjoy a funny explosion every now and again, but let’s get creative and do something else now and again.
Either way, I’d say the network owes her a big favor over this, and for telling her not to sing her newest material on her rebooted D.R.E.A.M. tour earlier this year, just to avoid looking like utter heels.
Yes, I’m fanboying a bit. I’d love to be one of her chum-chums (Nick kids around my age should get that joke). But as a former Nickelodeon kid, I felt I had to weigh in either way.
