A Treasure Valley Community College, we know our students and their families make a lot of sacrifices to attend college and earn a degree. And affording college is more than just the cost of tuition and books. Thankfully, we live in a community that is dedicated to student success.
Last week, we hosted the TVCC Foundation Donor Dessert, which featured an evening of treats and a chance for scholarship recipients to meet and visit with the generous families and organizations who contributed to make scholarships possible.
It was so wonderful to be there – in person this year – to celebrate the generous support of TVCC and most especially the support for our students.
Donors got a chance to visit with the scholarship recipients and to hear their gratitude as well as their stories.
Stories of perseverance, of second chances of first choices to attend college, and stories of how a single scholarship provided just the encouragement and boost they needed to choose TVCC.
Last year, even in the middle of a pandemic, our community raised thousands of dollars for students at Treasure Valley Community College. And while the dollars helped students get to college, the hope these scholarships give is priceless.
Your support changes lives. We see it every day.
We also had a chance to hear from two incredible students. Josey Wilson and Miguel Rios, both Fruitland High School graduates, shared what TVCC and the scholarships they received has meant for them. They are each amazing and I can’t wait to see all they accomplish. As I heard them speak, I was reminded about how many amazing students attend TVCC. Many who just need a little help on their way to achieve their dreams.
In addition to scholarships, we have resources to help students who are struggling to afford college. TVCC has a dedicated individual who assists students with accessing resources; Hannah May is TVCC’s Benefits Navigator. This position was funded and created by the legislature to help at-risk and underserved students.
Hannah makes referrals to external agencies, guides students though application processes, provides information about resources, and determines potential eligibility for programs. Examples of services include:
• Childcare
• Food & Nutrition
• Housing & Utilities
• Mental, Physical, & Dental Health
• Employment & Training
• Academic Funding & Tutoring
The pressure of attending college, coupled with the stress of unmet basic needs, can be overwhelming. The Benefits Navigator removes barriers with the goal of increasing student success and wellbeing.
Every student is welcome to utilize these services, regardless of your unique circumstances.
At TVCC, we are dedicated to student success. If you know a student who is struggling, help them reach out to us. We will help them find resources, solutions and opportunities.
