After almost two years, we are finally able to welcome the community to join us as we celebrate the grand-opening and official naming of Treasure Valley Community College’s Career & Technical Education Center. On April 22, TVCC will officially name the Career & Technical Education Center in honor of Florence Findley. The naming ceremony will begin at 3:30 pm outside the CTE Center on campus.
Former Ontario area residents Gerald and Sharon Findley (née Johnson) donated $1 million to TVCC in honor of Gerald’s grandmother, Florence Findley, a former teacher at the Lincoln Heights school in Vale.
Gerald Findley was born in Nyssa, Oregon, attended school at Lincoln Heights, Vale, and graduated from Ontario High School where he was the valedictorian for the class of 1958. While in high school, Gerald lived full time with his grandparents Iven and Florence Findley on their Lincoln Heights farm. He went on to attend and graduate from Oregon State University and then achieved a long and successful career with IBM for 30 years and Storage Technology Corporation for five years in the areas of executive engineering management of product development organizations, systems architecture and design, and various other related work. Gerald retired in July of 2000. Gerald’s wife, Sharon, attended Vale High School and they have been married for 61 years.
Gerald, who was raised in Malheur County, wanted to “pay it forward” and help the local area, and saw this as the perfect opportunity. This incredible donation to the College marks the single largest gift the TVCC Foundation has received from an individual donor.
Florence is also the grandmother of Senator Lynn Findley and TVCC Board Member Roger Findley. Both Senator Lynn Findley and Board Member Findley will speak at the ceremony. The event will also include refreshments, tours of the new building, and a chance to just visit with community members.
In addition, I understand that more than 60 members of the extended Findley family are expected to attend, and they are planning a weekend of family activities and reunions. We are grateful to be a part of this family’s legacy of community service and giving.
In addition to honoring his grandmother, the Findley’s generous contribution will be used to provide on-going support for the new Career & Technical Education Center in the way of scholarships for CTE/STEM programs, students with physical disabilities, and will also provide funding for future program development and equipment needs in the CTE area.
This gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education for and CTE programs. The transformational educational opportunities created by this gift will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of students to come. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity.
Construction on TVCC’s remodeled and expanded CTE building was completed in fall 2020. The CTE Center opened for classes in January 2021, but Covid-restrictions prevented us from being able to have the celebration we had planned. Now that things are getting back to normal, we can’t wait to see you on campus and have you join us as we recognize and honor this incredible effort.
