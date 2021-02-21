At Treasure Valley Community College, neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail, or even a pandemic can stop us in our mission to serve our students. Your community college continues to be diligent and collaborative in our efforts to reach out to students and Share the TVCC Story with our community!
As we continue to honor National CTE Month, I am always impressed with the exceptional programs we have to offer and the caliber of faculty at TVCC who truly go above and beyond. Thanks to the talent of several staff and faculty on campus, we were able to produce quality and informative videos showcasing programs from Agriculture, Horse Production to Nursing and Cybersecurity. I would encourage everyone to check out these great programs and more at http://bit.ly/3k2nLGt.
This past Tuesday, during iots regularly scheduled meeting, the TVCC Board of Education was able to learn more about the CTE offerings at the College. Special presentations were made by our Natural Resources Department and by the Medical Assistant Program. CTE Department Chair and Natural Resources Instructor Marcus Nichols shared how despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic they were able to adapt and rise above to accomplish their goals and more importantly, engage students. Board members also learned from instructor Kilee Saldivar about the demand for medical assistants in our region and how the TVCC Medical Assistant Program is stepping up to meet this demand. Our Medical Assistant Program has been exceptional and, to date the program has a 100% student pass rate for the CCMA exam and a 100% job placement rate. Both Natural Resources and the Medical Assistant programs have been instrumental in building an inclusive learning experience for students especially during this challenging time.
Coming this week, we have the opportunity to meet with our local legislators Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens. They have been great supporters of TVCC and we are excited to be able to share what we are doing to put Oregonians back to work and how we are serving as the State’s economic recovery first responders. As a reminder, on Feb. 24, TVCC will be one of four community colleges presenting during the Oregon Community College Association’s Workforce Wednesday forum. During this 30-minute forum, TVCC will present on our Natural Resources and Wildland Fire programs which will include student stories, the types of degrees offered, and instructor perspectives.
On March 2, TVCC will host its first ever virtual Your Roadmap to Success CTE Open House. Although the Open House will be held in a different format this year, students can still expect the same quality of service as they learn about TVCC’s CTE programs, connect with faculty, and hear from industry partners. The Open House will be virtual from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. (MST). Students interested in participating can register at bit.ly/cteopenhouse2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.