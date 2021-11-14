If you were one of the almost 400 attendees at the recent Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s Scholarship Gala last weekend, then you know we had a great night! In addition to raising much-needed money for student scholarships, it was one of the first big events we were able to share in our community. I appreciate everyone’s dedication to adhering to health protocols and wearing face coverings. Thank you to the TVCC Foundation Board members for their dedication and support in organize this event.
I have to admit, it feels like we are moving toward some normalcy after a so many months of not being together.
In the spirit of celebrating traditions, I am ecstatic to announce that the annual Bob McAlpine Memorial TVCC Turkey Trot will return this year. We just made the decision a few days ago after consulting with the Malheur County Health Department, so we are hoping our community will help us share the good news.
We are so excited to get back to this annual tradition. As the motto says, TVCC’s Turkey Trot is a great chance to “run, walk or stroll so you can eat another roll!” What a perfect way to start out your day!
This year’s 5k race/walk/stroll begins at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning at TVCC’s Easley Gym. Pre-registration is not required this year. Simply show up, fill out a short registration form, and instead of a registration fee, you can just donate any amount to help support our cross-country teams. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. Free race T-shirts will be handed out to early arrivals.
TVCC Cross-Country Head Coach Blas Guerra spends countless hours training, coaching and traveling with the cross-country teams. And he leads the coordination, planning, registration, course set-up and event clean-up for this annual event. His leadership not only raises much-needed funds for team expenses it brings our community together on TVCC’s campus for what has now become an annual tradition for hundreds in our community. Thank you, Blas, for your continued support of students!
I love this time of year not only because of the rich traditions we enjoy, but because Thanksgiving break also gives me time to stop and reflect.
It’s an opportunity to be grateful for the things, people and moments which make life a little brighter. As I count my blessings this year, I am especially thankful for this community and the many people who stop me to talk about a child, a friend, or a spouse who has accomplished something great because of their time at TVCC. I’d especially like to take this opportunity to thank the staff and faculty at TVCC for all of their hard work. You’d be hard pressed to find more dedicated and caring employees.
I wish each of you the best of Thanksgivings and hope you have even more blessings to be grateful for this year.
I’ll see you at the Turkey Trot!
