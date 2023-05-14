At Treasure Valley Community College we are thrilled to announce we have received a $2.5 million College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This five-year grant provides academic and financial support services to eligible students from migrant and seasonal farmworker families as they complete their first academic year of college and continue into a second year.
This is the second time TVCC has been awarded this grant. TVCC first received the CAMP grant in 2016 and was awarded a one-year extension on the initial five-year grant in 2021.
In 2021, TVCC applied for the grant, but we were not selected for a continued grant. We were incredibly disappointed to learn that a slight change in the scoring rubric left us off the award list. But we were committed to the program and to the students we knew would benefit from CAMP services. So, the College self-funded the services for 15 students while we worked to find additional funding from potential donors.
Fortunately, through a stroke of good fortune, additional awards from the U.S Department of Education became available, and since we were temporarily continuing the CAMP program on our own, TVCC’s program was a priority for this unexpected round of funding.
The U.S. Department of Education grants CAMP are highly competitive. In this recent award cycle, TVCC and Oregon State University were the only Oregon schools to be awarded CAMP grants.
We have been committed to continuing the CAMP program at TVCC. At TVCC we have seen first-hand that many migrant and seasonal farmworker families dream about attending college and we want them to know a college education is within their reach. Securing the CAMP grant will help us welcome them to TVCC with focused support specifically designed to meet their needs.
The first group of 30 students will begin fall quarter and the program will add 35 students in years two through five. The CAMP grant seeks to offer support to the students in three areas:
Academic support through college and career planning, progress tracking, advising, tutoring summer residential programs, STEM and supplemental curriculum;
Financial academic support through family financial aid workshops and application assistance, book loan program, scholarship assistance, employment connections, opportunities for fellowships and internships and career preparation; and
Personal resources through leadership development, mental health and wellness programming, college tours, cultural experiences, and connections to basics needs resources.
The program’s projected outcomes are that 86% of the CAMP participants will complete their first year of college, and 92% of the CAMP participants will continue into their second year of college after completing their first year of higher education.
It took a tremendous amount of effort college-wide to secure this grant. I want to thank everyone who worked on the grant and made sure we kept focused on serving these students.
Please help us share this opportunity with local students you know who may benefit from this program. Becoming a part of the CAMP program is a great way to get started at TVCC. More information about program eligibility and applications for students is available at www.tvcc.cc/camp/
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
