At Treasure Valley Community College we are thrilled to announce we have received a $2.5 million College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This five-year grant provides academic and financial support services to eligible students from migrant and seasonal farmworker families as they complete their first academic year of college and continue into a second year.

This is the second time TVCC has been awarded this grant. TVCC first received the CAMP grant in 2016 and was awarded a one-year extension on the initial five-year grant in 2021.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

