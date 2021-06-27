Summer classes started this week and we are in full “summer-mode” at Treasure Valley Community College. By summer-mode, I mean we are entering some of our busiest behind-the-scenes months at the College. Summer is when we finish campus maintenance projects, finalize the new academic catalog, review facility needs, update marketing plans, plan professional development and training, and host so many campus visits for prospective students. Our advisors and admissions staff are busy scheduling campus tours, registration appointments and talking to so many new students who are choosing TVCC this next year. It’s an exciting time.
We are also excited to announce that for the first time in more than a decade, the Oregon Legislature approved the full-funding request for Oregon’s community colleges. The Oregon Community College Association is our statewide association, comprising all 17 community colleges in the Oregon. The association advocates for funding and policies to support community colleges. Our very own Stephen Crow, vice chairman of TVCC’s Board of Education, serves as president of the OCCA Executive Board and worked hard to advocate for this funding. The appropriation ensures that we can continue supporting affordable college access for all students. Thank you, Stephen, for your leadership on this critical issue.
Thank you also to Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, for their continued support of all community colleges, and especially TVCC. I also want to thank both for their tireless advocacy for rural Oregon, especially their support for Senate Bill 16.
Those of us who live here are not surprised to learn that Malheur County has one of the highest poverty rates in the state. While this issue is complex, lack of housing in our region creates a significant barrier for this to change. Families looking to relocate for job opportunities are faced with scarce housing options in our Oregon communities, while just across the river in Idaho, more flexible land-use policies provide incentives for Oregonians to live and build new homes outside of our state – further reducing efforts to grow our local economies.
At TVCC, we see our role as being first responders in helping rebuild our local economy, but we rely on our ability to attract local students within our community college district to meet this goal. SB16 promises our region a chance to attract families who will share in that mission of supporting healthy, thriving and educated citizens and communities. As President of Treasure Valley Community College, and as a Board Member of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, I was grateful to lend support for this legislation.
As June comes to an end, it is also time to say goodbye to two members of the TVCC Board of Education. Darlene McConnell and John Hall are both retiring from the Board this month. I can’t say enough about how grateful I am for their dedication to the College.
Darlene served as the board chairwoman during what were some of our toughest financial years. Coming out of the recession and moving into better budget times, she helped us navigate some weighty matters at TVCC. Her steady leadership helped us meet accreditation requirements and positioned TVCC to emerge an even stronger College. Darlene, I am grateful for your friendship, your integrity, and the tenacity you brought to governance at TVCC.
John Hall joined the board four years ago, and his financial acumen and experience were invaluable to helping plan for capital projects as well steady fund balances. John, I appreciate your hard questions, your unwavering support, and your willingness to serve.
As we say goodbye, we will also be welcoming two new board members: Ken Hart and Dirk DeBoer. Both Ken and Dirk have worked with TVCC as part of the Poverty to Prosperity efforts and I am excited about the expertise, experience, and enthusiasm they will bring to their new roles.
