ONTARIO — Now that the legislative session in Oregon has ended, I want to take a minute to thank the legislature for supporting community colleges.
I especially want to thank Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens for their steadfast leadership. This was a tough session and I appreciate their sacrifice and their service. Both are advocates for education and for ensuring local students get the best education possible. While community colleges did not get all that we requested in one-time dollars, we are grateful for the continued investment in keeping costs low for students and ensuring access to education across the state.
Specifically, the 2023 Legislature made a major investment in the Oregon Opportunity Grant, increasing funding from $208 million to $308 million. The Oregon Opportunity Grant is Oregon's largest state-funded, need-based grant program for college students. The grant provides funding to more than 30,000 Oregon resident students each year.
However, community colleges were surprised to learn the Higher Education Coordinating Commission Office of Student Access and Completion is likely to use about 85% of the new dollars to increase awards to university students leaving just a small percent of these available funds for community college students. Driving this change is the Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Office on Student Access and Completion’s decision to change the agency’s goal from meeting a student’s total cost of attendance to looking only at tuition and fees.
HECC staff report that under the new award levels, the Oregon Opportunity Grant Funding to community college students would likely increase from $28-$43 million – an increase of $15 million dollars. This means the remaining $85 million of the $100 million in new funding would go to university students.
Community colleges educate more low-income students than any sector of higher education. We also educate the students who have the greatest needs in meeting the full cost of attending a post-secondary institution.
Please don’t misunderstand me. I am grateful for the increased support. In fact, between the 2020-2021 to 2023-2024 academic years, the maximum awards for community college students will have increased 40%, but there is an important equity discussion. In contrast, the maximum university awards will have increased 109% over the same period.
The proposed maximums for 2023-2024 are now $7,524 for university students, but only $3,900 for community college students.
Only a very small percentage, 4.9% in 2020-2021, of community college students receive an Oregon Promise Grant. Students who have been out of high school more than six months are ineligible for the partial to full tuition award, leaving out most community college students. At TVCC, 270 qualified for this need-based award and this additional fusing helped them afford to stay in college.
Non-tuition-and-fee costs, such as food and especially housing, have become even larger barriers to attendance than the actual tuition and fees when pursuing higher education. Ignoring these costs will make access to post-secondary education and training for the most economically vulnerable Oregonians even more difficult at a time when the Legislature increased the budget for the Opportunity Grant by nearly 50% – with no intention of leaving community college students out.
Colleges are urging the HECC to reverse its decision to only look at tuition and fees and instead return to acknowledging the total cost of attendance, recognizing the real-world barriers students face.
I look forward to more discussions on this issue and plan to keep you informed on how your tax dollars are supporting education access in our community.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
