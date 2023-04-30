As President of Treasure Valley Community College, one of my key roles is to work with our state and federal legislators to encourage support for community colleges and programs in Eastern Oregon. I’m also a proud board member of the Eastern Oregon Border Board where we work to highlight needs and opportunities in Eastern Oregon.

Given my various roles in advocating for our area, it was especially thrilling to be able to host the Oregon Legislative Ways and Means Committee here in Ontario on Friday night. What a great turnout!



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

