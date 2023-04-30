As President of Treasure Valley Community College, one of my key roles is to work with our state and federal legislators to encourage support for community colleges and programs in Eastern Oregon. I’m also a proud board member of the Eastern Oregon Border Board where we work to highlight needs and opportunities in Eastern Oregon.
Given my various roles in advocating for our area, it was especially thrilling to be able to host the Oregon Legislative Ways and Means Committee here in Ontario on Friday night. What a great turnout!
This meeting highlighted the incredible, collective energy we have in Eastern Oregon and I have no doubt legislators left buoyed with the enthusiasm we all have right here in our rural communities.
While I always love to be able to share the TVCC story, I knew that this meeting was specifically focused on letting those who don’t regularly get an audience with legislators speak. Hearing support for the Ontario pool, food banks, early childhood and childcare resources, adult foster care needs, land use policy changes, natural resource development, and so many more local needs, highlighted what makes our region unique.
Fortunately for TVCC, we are part of a statewide group of community colleges who are represented by an advocacy organization, the Oregon Community College Association.
This is an active group that represents community colleges on the state level and also helps coordinate collaboration between colleges throughout the state. With the legislative session in full-swing, OCCA also hosts a conference call each week for all colleges to discuss upcoming legislative bills and their potential impact on community college students.
I’m also grateful for the regular conversations I get to have with Senator Lynn Findley and Representative Mark Owens about TVCC programs and opportunities. They are champions of accountability and the community college mission.
As we look at the proposed appropriation for community colleges, we are asking legislators to support Higher Education Coordination Commission’s request for Community College Support Fund at $855 million (a 20.1 percent increase) in ongoing funding and $50 million in one-time funding for the 2023-2025 biennium. While colleges would actually need a roughly 44 percent increase to fully maintain current services and capacity, this recommendation provides a funding base to continue to maintain critical programs and services and continue to meet the changing demands of their students, communities and local economies.
Malheur County has one of the highest poverty rates in the state. In addition, more than 30 percent of our residents receive family services from Oregon Health and Human Services.
At TVCC, we see our role as being the first responder to this economic crisis – and the solution is education and jobs.
TVCC’s ability to quickly meet the area’s workforce needs will be critical to the economic recovery of our region. Our effort to build the Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center is a key example of what we are doing to invest in solutions.
Further cuts to community college budgets drastically affects our ability to help our communities fill jobs and retrain workers. Reducing classes and programs results in reduced enrollment at a time when students need community college access more than ever.
We know legislators have a lot to balance, but we’re asking that community colleges be supported during this critical time.
In return, I want you to know that TVCC promises to be good stewards of these dollars and invest in being the economic and workforce solution.
Dana Youngis president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
