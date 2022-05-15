This past week at Treasure Valley Community College was a whirlwind of activity as we hosted three significant events, each focused on helping us identify ways to better serve our students and position TVCC to meet their changing needs.
On Monday, we invited community partners, faculty, staff, and students to meet with representatives from The National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS), a nonprofit, nonpartisan postsecondary education consulting organization. NCHEMS specializes in research, and technical assistance that helps states adopt forward-looking policies and practices in higher education.
TVCC is part of a statewide project to study Oregon community colleges, including how we compare with each other, as well as how Oregon compares nationally with community colleges in other states.
Graduation rates, completion, student demographics and costs will be key comparisons, but we also had a chance to talk about TVCC’s unique challenges of being located next to Idaho and serving students in a county with one of the highest poverty rates.
On Tuesday, we welcomed representatives from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) for a long-awaited and long-planned visit. The OCR is responsible for ensuring our campus is accessible and inclusive and they visit most colleges every ten years or so. OCR officials spent all week visiting every area of campus, meeting with students, faculty, staff and administration, to assess all aspects of our services. From the height of counters to campus pathways, they ensure that students with disabilities can navigate our campus safely and make recommendations when we need improvements. For example, last time they visited, they required installation of an elevator lift outside the gym to provide more accessibility. They also look at our publications and programs to make sure we are not discriminating against any person or a protected class of people. We try every day to get it right, but we also know, each time they visit, they will give us suggestions and opportunities to do even better.
On Wednesday, we welcomed our very own Senator Lynn Findley and Representative Mark Owens, along with Oregon Senator Michael Dembrow, Senator Lew Fredericks and Representative Ricki Ruiz to TVCC. The effort is part of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education, or ‘Student Voices’ Task Force, which focuses on barriers underrepresented students face in higher education and how the state can engage in removing them.
The morning started with an open conversation including education and community partners. Representatives from the Malheur Educational Services District, the Ontario School District, Eastern Oregon Border Board, Eastern Oregon University, and Blue Mountain Community College, and others, shared some of our unique challenges in Eastern Oregon. TVCC faculty, staff and students joined conversations throughout the day and provided input to task force members during the public hearing that evening.
Legislators heard about big concerns, such as cultural awareness, mental health support, and a sense of belonging, as well as other issues, including access to financial resources like SNAP benefits, housing and food insecurity, and the increasing cost of textbooks.
We are excited to see what comes out of these efforts and are so grateful to have been included in the conversations. Thank you to all our friends and community partners who spent part of their week with us. We’ll keep you updated on next steps and outcomes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.