There is a flurry of activity taking place, and all 17 Oregon community colleges are working to remain at the forefront of the 2023 legislative session. Since the beginning of the year, TVCC along with the other Oregon community colleges have rallied together. We have shared student success stories, provided testimony on legislative issues that affect us, and submitted letters and messages to our legislators asking for their continued support.

This legislative session, Oregon community colleges are asking for a statewide funding package of a base budget of $855 million (HB 2025) which is approximately $156 million in additional on-going funds and we are asking for continued funding for specific grants and support services.



Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

